Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $160,839.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,592.26 or 0.13419579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
