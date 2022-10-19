Got Guaranteed Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $354.33 million and approximately $9,891.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

