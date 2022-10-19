Goldfinch 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $411,082.00 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $411,082.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,165,598 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

