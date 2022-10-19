Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

