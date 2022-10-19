Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 1,880,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.37. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

