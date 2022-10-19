Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 1,880,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.37. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
