Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,639.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

