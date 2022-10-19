General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 26,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 11,037,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,326,369. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

