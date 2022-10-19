Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Genenta Science Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

