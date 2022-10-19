Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83). Approximately 7,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 40,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.82).

Gattaca Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.12 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.01.

Gattaca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.