Gas Price Reaches $2.14 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00011094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $21.68 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
