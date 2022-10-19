Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $143,238.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 1,639,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,127,000 after buying an additional 101,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.