Galxe (GAL) Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00011366 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $77.20 million and approximately $31.72 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galxe has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

