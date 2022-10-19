Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.43.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

