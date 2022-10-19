Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.43.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
