FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

