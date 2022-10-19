FY2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TriMas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

