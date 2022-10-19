FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 113,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

