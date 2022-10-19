FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Decreased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 19.8 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

