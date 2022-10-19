FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Issued By DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.