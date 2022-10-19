Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Buys £19,800 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Turner bought 4,400 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,924.60).
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
LON:FSTA opened at GBX 450 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($9.30). The stock has a market cap of £279.67 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
