Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Buys £19,800 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Turner bought 4,400 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,924.60).

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 450 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($9.30). The stock has a market cap of £279.67 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

