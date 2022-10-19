Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.54 million and $2.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

