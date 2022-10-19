Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.