Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.