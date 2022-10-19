Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 340,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,961. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

