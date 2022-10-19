Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 340,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,961. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

