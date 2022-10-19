Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Cut by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,052,000 after buying an additional 476,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 20,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,083. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.