Fortinet’s (FTNT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 79,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

