Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

