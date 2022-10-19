Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.36

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.36 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 57.55 ($0.70). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 75.55 ($0.91), with a volume of 4,824,306 shares trading hands.

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £168.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.76.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.