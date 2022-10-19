FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of FONAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading

