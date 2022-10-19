FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FONAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of FONAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Price Performance
NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.95.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.