Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of FLUX stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 40,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,935. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 5.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 133,478 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

