Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £144.60 ($174.72).

Several brokerages have commented on FLTR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

FLTR stock opened at £109.15 ($131.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,148.82.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

