Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 31.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

