Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 286.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

