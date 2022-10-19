First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $210,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $31,867.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,335,207.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $416,864. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

