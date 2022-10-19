First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 3.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 155,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 316,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
