First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 3.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 155,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 316,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

