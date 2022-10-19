First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.02. Approximately 98,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 132,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

