First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 364,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

