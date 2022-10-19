First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,389 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

