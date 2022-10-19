Financial Survey: Surge Components (SPRS) vs. The Competition

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Surge Components to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surge Components and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 36 311 359 20 2.50

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Surge Components’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 6.70 Surge Components Competitors $5.41 billion $289.31 million 5.74

This table compares Surge Components and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Surge Components’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Surge Components has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.31% 22.31% 13.65% Surge Components Competitors -211.33% 0.94% 0.70%

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

