FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 3.4%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72). Approximately 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.82).

FIH group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.07. The firm has a market cap of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. FIH group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

