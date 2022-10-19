FidoMeta Self Reported Market Cap Hits $232.69 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $55,465.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01551265 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

