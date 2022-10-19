Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Financial Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 6 21 1 2.76 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $120.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than NextMart.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 5.88% 8.95% 5.17% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 3.42 $417.00 million $1.38 56.59 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats NextMart on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

