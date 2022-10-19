Fellaz (FLZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $336,221.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00011123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

