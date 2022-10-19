Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Boosted by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 3.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $140,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 37,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,434. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.