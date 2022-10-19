Fastenal Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAST. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

FAST stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $328,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

