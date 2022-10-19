Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.01 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $527.10 million and $58.01 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

