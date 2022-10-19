Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 656,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. 171,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
