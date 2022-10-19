Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 656,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. 171,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

