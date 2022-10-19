F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.