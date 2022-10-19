Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Raised by Drystone LLC

Drystone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 7.2% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. 22,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.