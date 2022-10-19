Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENPC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 136,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,739. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
