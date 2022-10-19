Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENPC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 136,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,739. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Executive Network Partnering

About Executive Network Partnering

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPC. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 672,242 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 582,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 376,656 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

