Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Underperform

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.57.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $7.83 on Wednesday, reaching $185.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.70. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

