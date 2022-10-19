Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

